Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 1,107,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,436. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

