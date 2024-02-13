Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of NextDecade worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 376,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

NextDecade Stock Down 2.4 %

NEXT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 358,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

