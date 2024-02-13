Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,658. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $841.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,680. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

