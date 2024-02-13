The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

