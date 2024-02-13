Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 422,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

