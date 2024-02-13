Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.78. 579,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $188.55.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

