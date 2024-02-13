PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,617 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.28% of PepsiCo worth $658,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PEP traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. 1,310,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

