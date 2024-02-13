Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 53,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 173,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

