Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.