Lee Financial Co Has $1.30 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

