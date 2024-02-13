Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,192,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,334,852 shares.The stock last traded at $73.22 and had previously closed at $71.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

