Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $353.19 and last traded at $347.38. Approximately 101,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 174,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.21.

The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,391 shares of company stock worth $51,630,381 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.53.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

