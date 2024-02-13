Watchman Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. 390,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,149. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

