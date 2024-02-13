Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 490,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.