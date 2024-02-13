Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 6,964 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. 141,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $83.43.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.