Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 6,964 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. 141,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $83.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

