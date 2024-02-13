Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. 277,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

