SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lifted by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 1,695,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

