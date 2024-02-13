Watchman Group Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,517. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

