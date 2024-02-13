NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Decreased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $205.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7,411.78. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,014.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,395.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,051 shares of company stock worth $72,388,077. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.