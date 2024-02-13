First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 109.5% in January

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,630. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
