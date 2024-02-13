First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 109.5% in January

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,630. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.