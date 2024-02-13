Monero Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.97 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $125.08 or 0.00256215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $109.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00553155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00140935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00162081 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,397,230 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

