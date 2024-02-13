Zcash Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $339.39 million and approximately $55.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $20.79 or 0.00042578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

