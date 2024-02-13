Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Rises By 98.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,783. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

