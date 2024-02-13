Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. 1,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

