Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 95.6%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,916 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

