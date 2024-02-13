Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 95.6%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
