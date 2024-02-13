Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Increases By 108.3%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 2,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

