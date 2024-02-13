WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $173.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $202.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $42.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $121.90 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

