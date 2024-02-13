Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
Shares of FORTY remained flat at $69.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
