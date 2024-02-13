Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 15.04. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 17.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

