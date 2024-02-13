Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.50 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $77.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.50 or 0.00015357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004519 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.69 or 1.00053370 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00180992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,232,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,204,894.6846023 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72954549 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $85,360,766.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

