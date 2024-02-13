ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.75 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. ICON has a total market cap of $219.97 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 979,568,702 coins and its circulating supply is 979,568,168 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

