SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

