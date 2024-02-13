Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,970 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $287,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $225.67. The company had a trading volume of 545,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

