Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 11.64% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLA. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLA stock remained flat at $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

