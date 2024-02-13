Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688,003 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $578,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Down 1.6 %

GGG traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 183,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $88.31.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Graco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,024 shares of company stock worth $2,645,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

