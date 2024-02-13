CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,768 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.07% of CME Group worth $770,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 380,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,796. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.97. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

