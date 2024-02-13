TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,354,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.99% of TELUS worth $235,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,554 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,841,000 after buying an additional 368,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after buying an additional 999,705 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Stock Down 3.1 %

TU stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 472,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,620. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

