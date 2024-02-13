GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.0384

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,436,787 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

