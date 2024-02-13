CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

CPI Card Group stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.98. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

