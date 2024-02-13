First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. 107,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

