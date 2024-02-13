1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 159,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

1st Source Stock Down 3.7 %

SRCE traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

