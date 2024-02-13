Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TARO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,345. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

