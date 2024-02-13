Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBINP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

