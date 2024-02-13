EMC Capital Management Sells 5,816 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

