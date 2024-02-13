Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in CDW were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $247.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.