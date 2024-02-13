Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188,914 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 672,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.
Baxter International Price Performance
Baxter International stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
