Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

