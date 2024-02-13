First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 26,575 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 190,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.