Osmosis (OSMO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.54 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $804.65 million and $49.54 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

