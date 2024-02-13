Hermez Network Price Tops $3.97 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $145.07 million and $35,142.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.69 or 1.00053370 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00180992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.97415609 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $37,442.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

